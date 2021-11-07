CLARKSVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Clarksville is one of many communities that took time to give thanks to veterans this weekend.
The town held a Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Place Memorial, located behind the town hall. The event included live music, poetry readings and a presentation of colors.
Speakers included local and state representatives, who made a point to acknowledge the sacrifices veterans have made.
"Let's not confuse inconvenience with sacrifice because you veterans, your families, you truly understand the word," said Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville).
A flag retirement ceremony was held at the end of the event.
"Each of us standing here today have been fortunate to know veterans whose sacrifices secured our way of life, and who after coming home, helped shape our lives and instill in us what it means to be American," said Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.