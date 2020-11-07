LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County is honoring military members and their families during the 2020 Week of Valor.
On Saturday morning, the city of Middletown hosted the annual Veterans Day Parade for the first time. The COVID-19 pandemic forced some changes to the parade, but it also prompted a unique approach to honoring veterans.
Greeted by Old Glory, members of the community made their way to Southeast Christian Church to pay tribute to the men and woman who have served.
"With a virus in the way, we had to keep reinventing the wheel," said Wayne Hettinger, the co-chair of the parade. "So we took the idea of a parade and turned it upside-down."
Instead of being on the move, veterans stood by military displays, as hundreds of vehicles drove by expressing appreciation.
For Pedro Carillo, a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, it was a time to reflect.
"It brings back memories. Some good, some bad," he said. "But that's the way it goes. All I know is that I'm here, I'm glad to be here, and I appreciate every bit of this."
Many veterans shared their stories of service.
"They don't get history in school like we did," said James Goodall. "So it's what we do. I go out and tell people what went on back then, and why we got our freedoms. It's very important to understand that, because we could lose it just like that."
With several displays in one centralized location, organizers said it was a good opportunity for the public to check out military vehicles.
"Actually, it's worked out well, because the people who have units are able to display a lot more, since they are static, instead of trying to put it in motion," Hettinger said.
Despite the changes, the purpose remains the same.
"It's the one day a year all Americans can come together and honor our veterans," Hettinger said. "These are the people that put their lives on the line to guarantee our freedom."
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.