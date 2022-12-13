LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More veterans are eligible for VA health care thanks to a historic new law.
Tuesday evening, the Robley Rex VA Medical Center held an awareness event for veterans about the PACT Act.
The law expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances like Agent Orange.
It's the largest expansion of veteran benefits since the GI Bill.
"For all of our veterans out there, they've served, they've done their part and now it's time for us to do their part and and we just want to encourage anyone out there who isn't enrolled, who hasn't filed a claim, to do, come in, see us, let us take care of your health care," said Jarrad Hensley, VA public affairs specialist.
The Department of Veterans Affairs is already processing PACT Act claims for terminally ill veterans. Processing on all other claims will begin Jan. 1.
For more information about the bill and links to file a disability claim or apply for VA health care, click here.
