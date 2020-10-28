LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting Tuesday morning near the Lake Dreamland Fire Department.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Dalton M. Doggrell, 27, died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of a person down in the 4000 block of Senn Road, near Camp Ground Road about 4 a.m. Tuesday. That's where officers found Doggrell's body.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
