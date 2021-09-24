LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The victim has been identified from a shooting involving two cars on the Watterson Expressway early Friday that left one man dead.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Sunday an autopsy revealed that Terry Smith Jr., 26, died as the result of a gunshot wound.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area around 5:40 a.m. Mitchell says shots were fired, before one crashed into a wall.
In an earlier statement, Mitchell said that gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles, but later clarified that it isn't known if the victim who died returned fire.
Mitchell says investigators believe there were witnesses to the incident, and urged them to come forward.
"Anyone that might have seen something or been in the area at that time -- which we believe, obviously, it was an expressway," Mitchell said. " And somebody saw something. We just implore them to come forward."
The eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway at Taylor Blvd., near the Manslick Road overpass, were shut down for several hours while police cleared the scene, and traffic was backed up for miles, past Dixie Highway.
All lanes reopened shortly after 9 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
