LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Call it a "happy little ride." Dozens of Bob Ross plush dolls went for a wild ride at Kings Island.
In a release, the amusement park in Cincinnati said it was testing the Orion giga coaster and decided to "put a smile on everyone's face."
The Bob Ross toys are the number one sought-after prize at the park's midway games, so they strapped dozens of them on the Orion.
The Orion coaster is one of only seven giga coasters on the planet, which means it includes a breathtaking 300-foot drop. The ride also hits speeds of up to 91 miles an hour.
The Bobs don't seem phased, though. Kings Island opens for the season on May 15.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.