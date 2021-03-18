Warning: The video below may be graphic to some viewers.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police released body camera video Thursday of a Louisville Metro Police officer shooting a man earlier this month behind the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane.
KSP Public Affairs Commander Sgt. Billy Gregory said in a video release that a suspect who had fled officers from a traffic stop at Preston Highway and Outer Loop shot at an officer after being surrounded behind the Walmart. Another office fired back, hitting the suspect.
You can see the full body camera footage below:
After fleeing the traffic stop around 2 p.m., Gregory said the suspect collided with several vehicles in the Taco Bell parking lot on Outer Loop. LMPD officers on the ground didn't chase him, but the Air Unit followed him from above, and Gregory said he was seen driving at a "high rate of speed" in opposite lanes.
Around 2:40 p.m., the Air Unit saw him park outside the Walmart and enter the store. Officers surrounded the building, and the man began running south behind it upon leaving. Gregory said officers could see him holding a handgun.
After the brief chase, the suspect shot at an officer, Gregory said, and another officer fired back, hitting the man. The body camera video from the officer that fired is obstructed by his body armor vest, Gregory said.
As per its partnership with KSP, LMPD shootings are investigated by the state agency. This is the second police shooting KSP has released information on since the partnership began in 2020. In an interview with WDRB News last week, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he's "not satisfied" with the way the shootings are being handled now by KSP and wants to look at how it can be improved.
Fischer wouldn't speak to a long-term commitment to KSP, only adding that there are things he likes and dislikes right now about the relationship.
Gregory said Thursday's body camera video is just one piece of evidence in the investigation.
"Our agency is committed to responsible transparency while ensuring every investigation is conducted with honestly, integrity and strong moral and ethical principles," Gregory said in the video release.
This story will be updated.
