Warning: The video below may be graphic to some viewers.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released body camera video Thursday showing the moments officers shot a man wanted for the stabbing of a pregnant woman.
The footage, which you can watch below or on LMPD's YouTube page, starts as the man was leading police on a chase.
According to Chief Steve Conrad, officers were following Byron Johnson, whom they believed to be the suspect in an alleged stabbing just before noon Wednesday in the 2100 block of Allston Avenue, not far from Dixie Highway and Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood.
The woman stabbed was 26 weeks pregnant, LMPD said.
Police said Johnson eventually pulled into a driveway on Talisman Drive in the Bon Air neighborhood. Investigators say he had a gun, and shots were fired.
LMPD said Detective Chad Stewart, Detective Michael Woodard and Sgt. Brian Evanoff fired their weapons.
Johnson was taken to the hospital, where he is now in custody.
The baby had to be delivered early due to the stab wounds. Police say the woman and her baby were in stable condition at last check.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.