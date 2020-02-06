LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) — Police in Lexington, Kentucky, said a white man grabbed the neck of a black woman at a Walmart store, and they’re investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
The Lexington Police Department has posted a video of the incident on its YouTube page and said that it has identified the suspect in the ongoing investigation.
Police said in a news release that on Jan. 29, the woman, who was working at the store on New Circle Road, told them that a male customer approached her and "made motions with his hands, which he said was for making a noose."
The man then "lunged forward and briefly put both his hands around the victim’s neck," police said.
Authorities asked that anyone with information about the incident contact LPD at 859-258-3600. Tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted anonymously by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.