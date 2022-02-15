LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A guessing game was no match for an orangutan at the Louisville Zoo.
The video posted by Jamie Utley shows him playing a shell game with Amber, and she wins!
The video was posted on his Facebook blog, "Walking the Zoo for Healthy Living." You can see Utley sit down in front of the glass of her enclosure and use the ledge to lay out three red cups and a red ball.
Amber pays close attention as he puts the ball under one of the cups and proceeds to shuffle the cups. When he stops, Amber picks the correct cup not once but three times in a row!
Utley, a comedian based in Louisville, told WDRB News he started the blog after deciding to trade in his gym membership for a zoo membership. So he walks the zoo nearly every day.
Being around the animals so much has allowed him to get to know some of them, including Amber. He said he brought the cups and ball because the orangutan asks him to empty his pockets when he visits.
Louisville Zoo spokesperson Kyle Shepherd said Amber is 34 years old, very smart and very social.
"Amber is our Orangutan who points to women to unload their purses or unload backpacks to show her the contents!! She is also the one who closely examines guest’s manicures!" Shepherd said.
Utley seems to know a lot about Amber from his daily visits.
"She used to travel with Jack Hanna," he said. "She can see the laundry room from her cage, and she got out one night and decided to do laundry. They came in the next morning to find water and soap all over the place”
Shepherd said Amber also takes selfies with zoo visitors and said orangutans are "as inquisitive about us as we are about them."
The zoo is also home to Jelani the gorilla, who likes cellphones.
