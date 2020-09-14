LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey made a big announcement on Monday. After 22 years, she is stepping away from the anchor desk to spend time with her family. Her final day is Sept. 18.
Here is the statement she read on the air.
Today I want to share some personal news with you.
I've taken some time off work the last few weeks to spend time with my family.
There was so much uncertainty starting school during a pandemic and I wanted to be there for my boys, who are now both in middle school.
Having that time together as a family has really given me some clarity.
After years of balancing work and family, I've decided it's time to make a change, to step back from my career and just be mom.
I've felt nudges to make this move for some time and it actually became clearer to me during quarantine at the start of the pandemic.
If there is any silver lining to COVID for me personally, it was the realization that our time is so fleeting, and I only have a few years left with my boys at home.
So this Friday will be my last day here on the News at 4 and 5.
It has been a wonderful 22 years here, and I want to thank every one of you for welcoming me into your homes every day, and sharing your stories with me.
I've worked with so many great people over these years here and I'll be sharing memories this week, but I thank you, and our news director Barry Fulmer for his support and for making this a great place to work.
It's been a real blessing and a privilege to share this journey with all of you at home and my friends here at work.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.