LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A virtual summit later this month with the United States Conference of Mayors will focus on reimagining public safety.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, president of the conference, said minds across the country will come together online to work toward a more peaceful future.
"Crime issues, violent crime, gun-related in particular, are problems that almost every American city is experiencing right now," Fischer said.
He said anyone in the public who wants to see this discussion can watch online. It will be held over two days, on May 18-19. Details on exact times and where to watch have not been released
"People's knowledge of the situation needs to increase, because many, many cities are experiencing this," Fischer said.
Fischer said the timing of this summit is important, and he feels this conversation needs to happen now.
"What we're doing as a country right now is not working in terms of attacking gun violence in an effective way," he said.
Louisville has seen an increase in violence, with a record 173 homicides in 2020. There have been at least 59 homicides so far in the city in 2021 and more than 200 non-fatal shootings.
"Most every city is in that same position right now," Fischer said. "It seems like last June of 2020 — with the pandemic and demonstrations — something took place then where gun violence started taking off in most all the medium- and big-sized cities in America right now."
Fischer said he believes there needs to be a more comprehensive approach to public safety. During the summit, he said leaders will discuss data on where gun crime is in the country, the major reasons behind it and what cities are doing about it. He also said it's important to discuss the role of the federal government.
