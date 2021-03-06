NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana fighter pilot killed last month was honored Saturday in his hometown of New Pekin, Indiana.
Community members in Southern Indiana gathered to say goodbye to Air Force 1st Lt. Scot Ames.
“Scot is a pilot, a son, a husband, a brother, an uncle and friend,” said Ames’ widow Audra.
Along with his titles, he was loved. That love was on full display Saturday at Eastern High School, in Pekin, Indiana.
Friends, family and supporters paid their condolences at the school Ames attended.
“It's hard. It's really difficult to imagine life without Scot," Audra Ames said. "It's really difficult to know he is not going to walk through the door again."
Scot Ames’ mother said ever since he attended Eastern, he knew the sky was the limit, and he wanted to be up there as much as possible.
“He went and spent a week in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and he came home and he said 'mom, I am going to fly’ and I'm like, ‘Ok,’” said Scot’s mom Ginger Ames. “He accomplished more in 24 years of his life than most men would have accomplished in their entire lives.”
Ames’ body was returned to his hometown on Wednesday during a lengthy military procession for the pilot.
As mourners gathered at the visitation, many hugged and remembered the man who gave his life for the country he loved, doing what he loved.
“We've got thousands of stories to tell that help remember him and keep him alive in our hearts and so he will never be gone,” said Audra Ames.
His family said he loved his truck and fishing but also his country.
“He did everything in his entire life with his whole heart. He put his whole heart into everything he ever did,” Ginger Ames said. “So proud of him. So very proud.”
The funeral for Ames will be at Eastern High School tomorrow at noon.
His family says they plan on setting up a foundation in his honor to help students achieve their dreams of flying.
