LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana Air Force pilot came home Wednesday for the final time.
The body of First Lt. Scot Ames landed in Louisville after he was killed last month in a devastating crash — along with a student pilot — in Alabama.
The plane landed Wednesday afternoon at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and was met by Patriot Guard and escorted back to Pekin, Indiana, Ames' hometown.
The 24-year-old was stationed at Columbus Air Force base in Mississippi. He was an instructor pilot who just got married last year. His loved ones said he will be remembered for his positive attitude, infectious smile and laugh and good-looking truck.
They said he lived life to its fullest every day.
Ames' visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday and after noon Sunday at the Eastern High School gym in New Pekin. The funeral will start at 2 p.m. Sunday also at the high school. The burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery in Underwood.
Military honors and a flyover will be a part of the final goodbye.
The cause of the crash that took Ames' life remains under investigation.
