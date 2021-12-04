LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers are working to make the holidays special for hundreds of local veterans.
Honor Flight Bluegrass is collecting Christmas cards for those in Kentuckiana who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. It's the second year of the "Christmas Cheer Campaign."
The drop off started Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post in Middletown off Evergreen Road.
Around 23,000 letters were delivered to 1,600 veterans last year.
Organizers hope to beat both those numbers this year.
"What a lot of people do, too, in the cards is they thank veterans for their service, so rather than just a Christmas card, a lot of them are thank you cards," Jeff Thoke, Honor Flight Bluegrass Board Chairman, said. "They get notes from schools, so the reaction has been incredible. We get a lot of thank you notes from veterans very appreciative of us doing this."
People can also drop off Christmas cards for veterans on Sunday at the VFW post. Volunteers will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
