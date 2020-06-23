LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A potential candidate for U.S. Senate and Kentucky’s top election official have markedly different views about the primary election.
Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville, said having just one voting location in large counties, including Jefferson and Fayette, amounts to voter suppression. Booker is trying to become the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate to run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall.
“When you come from a place like where I come from, when you don't have access to information, you don't have a lot of infrastructure, you may not have transportation ... all of these things make it harder to be heard,” he said.
However, Secretary of State Michael Adams said Kentucky’s primary voting so far has been "a national success story."
Adams said the state for this primary has allowed anyone to request an absentee ballot, and the state has paid for the postage.
Adams also said campaigns, churches and civic groups have been providing transportation, to make sure everyone who needs a ride gets to the polls.
“Our turnout is through the roof,” Adams said. “It's the highest it's ever been in a presidential primary election cycle. Usually, it's about 20%. We're on track to go over 30 this year. That's really good for a primary.”
Booker said, though, that some people are still being left out, because they live far from a polling location.
