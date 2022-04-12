LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Voting options have expanded for the 2022 Primary Election for voters in Jefferson County.

"Providing voters with free, fair, and secure elections is a mission we've been proud to accomplish no matter the circumstances, and we're already taking proactive steps to address these new directions," Bobbie Holsclaw, Jefferson County Clerk, said in a news release.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 564 on April 7. The bill increases the number of days for in-person absentee early voting and strengthens the voting process.

Voters in Jefferson County can cast primary votes in a variety of ways.

  • Excused Absentee voting can be done in-person at the Jefferson County Clerk's Office Election Center at 1000 East Liberty Street on May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 and 11.  
  • Mail-in voting can be completed by requesting a mail-in ballot, which closes May. 3. To begin the application process online, click here. Ballots can be dropped off at the Jefferson County Clerk's Office Election Center.
  • No-excuse in-person absentee voting is being offered on May 12, 13 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at six locations:
    • The Jeffersonian, 10617 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY 40299
    • Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Louisville KY 40203
    • Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville KY 40209
    • Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane, Louisville KY 40272
    • Triple Crown Pavilion, 1780 Plantside Drive, Louisville KY 40299
    • Mary Queen of Peace, 4017 Dixie Highway, Louisville KY 40216
  • Traditional Election Day voting goes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. To find polling places, click here.

The last day to register to vote or make changes to a voter registration record for the upcoming election is April 18.

