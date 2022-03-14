FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Both chambers of the Kentucky legislature are hoping to pass election reform bills.
Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said election fraud is not a problem in the state, but the two bills going through the general assembly would strengthen the voting process.
"It's not a reason to say, 'We've done enough,'" Adams said. "We can always do more."
House Bill 564 and Senate Bill 216 both want to make it illegal for election voting machines to be connected to the internet. Adams said that's already in practice in the commonwealth, but writing it in law can help dispel future allegations.
"I think it's helpful to be able to say to a concerned constituent, 'Here, let me show you this statute,'" he said.
House Bill 564 would also make it a Class D felony if someone does connect one to the internet.
The Senate's bill proposes requiring clerks switch to only paper ballots by Jan. 1, 2024. It would also double the number of counties that get audited and it could add surveillance cameras to watch ballots overnight. The cameras would not watch how people vote.
"If someone gets a key and gets in, we're going to find out who it is and we're going to put them in jail," Adams said.
Senate Bill 216 would also remove credit cards as a valid form of ID for a Kentucky voter. Adams said only 167 voters used this method in 2020, so he doesn't see it being harmful. He also said if someone has a problem paying for a photo ID, his office can help get them one for free.
"We're not gonna do anything that discriminates against the poor," Adams said.
House Bill 564 would boost the number of days for in-person absentee early voting, require the voter to be a U.S. citizen and further define "election officers" to protect them from threats and intimidation.
They're all things Adams hopes are only precautions.
"I do think that the temperature is somewhat cooled from 2020," he said.
Adams predicts both bills to pass through to Gov. Andy Beshear, but it's unclear if Beshear would sign them. If necessary, the Republican supermajority could override a veto.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.