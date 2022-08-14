LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several young student artists from W.E.B. DuBois Academy now have their art on display the Speed Art Museum in Louisville.
"Empowering Through Panels: W.E.B. Dubois Academy Pitch Comics" showcases original pitch comics created over a semester by students in the school's gifted and talented art program.
A pitch comic is a proposal for a full comic book that includes a synopsis and sample artwork. As part of each comic creation, each student explored the history of comics and manga, and how the art form has shaped popular culture.
"My favorite actual drawing is probably Raymond, the villain," Isaac Bell, an 8th grader, said. "It looks menacing in my opinion."
The display was made possible through the Speed Art Museum's Community Connections program, and was funded by a grant from the Norton Foundation.
"Everyone's excited, everyone's happy to be here," Jahi Peake, the AP art teacher and assistant principal at W.E.B. DuBois Academy said. "The kids were just astonished at the fact that they actually got their work into an actual museum."
It's a partnership that school officials says was years in the making.
"I'm just excited that they have the chance to grace these beautiful walls in the museum and also that they're seen and they're heard and their vision and views are important to the community," Peake said.
The student whose work is being featured on the Speed Art Museum's walls is something they won't soon forget.
"I feel like it not only puts a good word out for DuBois as a school but also just, its a good way to start students in careers in art," Bell said. "It's a good confidence booster."
The exhibit is planned to be on display at The Speed Art Museum for a few months, and then will be permanently on display at the school.
