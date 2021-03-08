LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- W.W. Cousins is celebrating the grand opening of its second location on Dixie Highway.
The Louisville-based restaurant’s main location is on Dupont Road in St. Matthews. The casual dining restaurant, known for its burgers, first opened in 1983. W.W. Cousins serves 100% Black Angus beef burgers and makes the buns from scratch each day.
“We’re really excited to be part of the Dixie Highway family," Area Director John King said. "We have a lot to offer. Our burgers are great, and we’ve been voted Louisville’s best burger, and we believe in that."
The new location on Dixie Highway is in the shopping plaza right in front of the Kroger. What’s unique for this restaurant is that it will have a permanent drive-thru line. The location on Dupont opened a makeshift drive-thru in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic when indoor dining was severely limited.
“We hear a lot of requests for Dixie Highway," Director of Operations Chad Johnson said. "So we thought this would be a great area and we’d be unique in this area."
The Dixie Highway location will have just the drive-thru open for the next three weeks so the team can “nail down operations to best serve guests,” Johnson said. And then later this month the restaurant will open to dine-in customers as well.
“We’re happy to be able to expand," King said. "That’s kind of a blessing to be able to expand in a pandemic like this, so we’re excited."
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
