LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based restaurant that boasts "perfect burgers, made from scratch" is opening a brand new location.
According to a video posted to the official W.W. Cousins Facebook page, the restaurant plans to open the new location at 4913 Dixie Highway, near Upper Hunters Trace, at the former site of Steak 'n Shake.
"W.W. Cousins has some incredibly exciting news to bring your way," the online announcement states. "Five months ago, when COVID-19 hit, us and other restaurants alike took a significant hit. We put a drive-thru onto our building to keep our doors open, and the community pulled together for the most unparalleled support."
"And now, it's our turn to give back to you," the announcement continues. "So we want to master the art of social distancing. To keep our team, and our guests, six feet apart, we've decided we need more space. And that new space is located on Dixie Highway. We're extremely happy about becoming new members of the Dixie Highway family, and we feel with the local support of the community, this venture is going to be a successful one. So once our new location is built -- from scratch -- you can enjoy our perfect burgers, anytime."
