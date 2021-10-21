LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It appears flu cases are already higher than last year.
According to Walgreens, flu medicine sales are 23% higher this year than in 2020.
This comes after the nation reported historically low flu rates last year
Experts cited masks, social distancing and a record number of vaccinations for that decrease.
Health officials are urging Americans to get their flu shot before the end of the month as the country begins to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.
