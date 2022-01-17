LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A walkout robe worn by Muhammad Ali will soon have a new owner.
The three-time heavy weight champion won the robe before his match against Sonny Liston in 1965. It was Ali's first fight after changing his name from Cassius Clay.
Ali defeated Liston in a first-round knockout.
The robe is terry cloth with two pockets and still has stains from when Ali wore it. The reserve for the robe is $180,000.
The auction is set to end on Feb. 5. To place a bid, click here.
