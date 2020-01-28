LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are looking for two individuals who were photographed standing on top of a Louisville Metro Police cruiser.
The Spencer County Sheriff's Office posted the images on their official Facebook page late Monday night.
The image appears to show two individuals on top of the cruiser. One of them is squatting on the hood of the car, giving the camera the middle finger. The other is squatting on top of the roof of the cruiser.
"Please share and help these unknown persons become famous," the Facebook page states. "This was at Redemption Hill Church at the Spencer / Jefferson County line."
Anyone with any information on the identity of the individuals is asked to call Chief Deputy David Kemper with the Spencer County Sheriff's Office at 502-477-3200 or 502-477-5533.
