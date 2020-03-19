LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two people who robbed an area pizza restaurant.
According to a news release, the robbery took place on Wednesday, just after 10 p.m., at the Domino's Pizza on KY-146 (Lagrange Road), near North Camden Lane, in Crestwood.
Surveillance video captured two armed suspects walk into the store, hold an employee at gunpoint and take money from the register. They then fled the scene.
Anyone with any information on the identities or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300 or Oldham County Central Dispatch at 502-222-0111.
