LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A railroad underpass on South Third Street near the University of Louisville campus has obliterated the tops of countless semitrucks over the years, so much so that it has been dubbed "The Can Opener" on social media.
"The Can Opener" has a clearance of 12 feet on one side and 11 feet, 8 inches on the other. Those height restrictions are noted in small white letters and numbers against the Cardinal red underpass, but that hasn't stopped the drivers of many trucks that are too tall to fit under from pressing their luck.
The only safe bet this March https://t.co/yJPi1aofOM— The Can Opener (@3rdstviaduct) March 12, 2021
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state will provide funds to address the underpass' height restrictions.
A portion of a $23 million statewide project to improve highway safety near public schools will go toward "the installation of a height detection warning that flashes lights and a digital message to warn truck drivers if their vehicle won’t clear the underpass that has been the site of previous truck crashes," according to a news release from the governor's office.
The news release did not specify which underpass would be addressed, but Naitore Djigbenou with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed to WDRB News that funding will go toward "The Can Opener," which runs between Winkler Avenue and the Reynolds Loft Apartments.
The governor's office did not provide a timeline for completing the project but said the funding will be doled out "over the next two years" toward nearly 70 safety improvement projects across 44 counties. To see a full list of the projects, click here.
