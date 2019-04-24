LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront officials want to get the former Doc's Cantina building leased ASAP.
Howe Real Estate was hired as a leasing agency two weeks ago, and it said it has three parties interested in the location at Waterfront Park: two from Louisville and one from North Carolina.
Company officials say they're open to not having just one restaurant set up shop. The building could be leased as an event space or split up for multiple tenants.
"Louisville is currently an area that's experiencing a lot of growth, and it's still considered to be pretty affordable to set up a new business here," said Scott Howe with Howe Real Estate. "And that address, 1201 River Rd., could not be placed in a better location."
The building is listed with a lease rate of more than $20,000 per month. Waterfront officials say the interested party would need to make $4-5 million per year to be successful.
Doc's Cantina closed it's doors in the fall of 2016.
