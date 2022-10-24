LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Monday for the fourth phase of Waterfront Park, which will expand one of Louisville's marquee attractions into an area of the city short on recreational space.
The expansion will push the park within walking distance to more than 12,000 people living in west Louisville. Ronald Logan, who preaches at Colossians Missionary Baptist Church between the Portland and Russell neighborhoods, welcomes the park expansion.
"I've tried all my 40 years here trying to make Louisville a better place," Logan said Monday. "I see this as an improvement. I don't know who was behind it. I just thank God for them."
The first phase of the 22-acre westward expansion between 10th and 14th streets will include an outdoor experiential learning area designed in partnership with the Kentucky Science Center. PlayWorks, as the area will be called, will contain interactive artifacts and activities that help tell the history of the area.
"This is no ordinary playground," said Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park. "It is an extraordinary and unique experience for children that incorporates authentic river and industrial artifacts with STEM-based educational features unlike anything else we have in the region."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, on hand for Monday's groundbreaking, said it will be a place for families to make memories, including his.
"We will be back and we will come to the park that we are building right here between 10th and 14th streets," Beshear said. "I want every family — every family in Louisville — to have the opportunity to make those same special moments with their families."
Logan said he's seen the push for access to grocery stores and other amenities in west Louisville, and he sees this park is a big positive.
"I must acknowledge we've had some fights to overcome, some hurdles, in the west end of Louisville," he said.
Logan said he looks forward to taking his greatgrandchild to the park once this phase is completed and hopes others also visit the addition.
"I'm happy," he said. "I hope most people will get the opportunity to get out and enjoy it. Don't be afraid. Get out of your home. Enjoy life, you only go around once. It's a much improvement."
In the state budget approved over the summer, the legislature agreed to allocate $10 million for expansion. The state funds gave Waterfront officials $22 million of their $50 million goal, Bilitski said in March. The money raised thus far — more than half of the $50 million goal — includes Metro government and private funds.
"The west end has had about $1.4 billion of investment during the last 12 years or so, which is a lot of money," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday. "But it's really a down payment for what needs to be done."
Bilitski said along with the learning area, the first phase of construction will include an event building, new restrooms, landscaping, and a new parking area for visitors.
This Phase 4 expansion will eventually include an outdoor exercise area, an observation pier large enough for events, and picnic areas, among other things. Completion of the project will depend on when funds are secured.
