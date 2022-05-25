LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-awaited expansion of Waterfront Park into west Louisville begins this fall, when Executive Director Deborah Bilitski said they're expecting to break ground of the first project of Phase IV.
The first area that will be built in the 22-acre expansion between 10th and 14th streets is PlayWorks, a project is in collaboration with the Kentucky Science Center. Bilitski said the plans are being finalized, but it contains interactive artifacts and activities that help tell the history of the area. There will also be an event building and parking lot.
On Wednesday, Bilitski presented her budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year to members of Metro Council. She is requesting $4 million which will go toward Phase IV. She said $21.75 million has been raised so far, but $50 million will be needed to complete the park's expansion.
Expanding west to the railroad at 14th Street would bring Waterfront Park closer to 10,000 people.
"Our waterfront is for everyone, and we're very proud of that," Bilitski said.
That includes Mike Neagle and his kids, who live in west Louisville.
"You have to go up gravel hills and dirt roads — all of this — just to access the river walk," Neagle said, adding that he's excited to see the neighborhood reconnect with its original purpose: proximity to the river.
Brad White, who owns a building in the Portland neighborhood, is excited for a future with more restaurants, offices and shops.
"I'm excited," he said. "We've been waiting on this a long time. It means we get foot traffic."
Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur brought up the longtime residents of west Louisville, asking if this expansion could impact property values. Bilitski said based on studies from across the U.S., people living within 500 feet of the expansion may see an 8-10% increase, and those within 2,000 feet may have an affected bill. But that all depends on the size of the park and its purpose.
"The park itself is not going to have a far-reaching impact on property values surrounding area," Bilitski said.
