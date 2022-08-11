LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two state senators joined Louisville city leaders Thursday to take a look at the site of the planned expansion of Waterfront Park into the west end.
In its state budget approved over the summer, the legislature agreed to allocate $10 million for the 22-acre expansion between 10th and 14th streets as the park's fourth phase. The state funds gave waterfront officials $22 million of their $50 million goal, Deborah Bilitski, the corporation’s president and executive director, said in March. The money raised thus far — more than have of the $50 million goal — includes Metro government and private funds.
"For Louisville to be strong means so much to the state," Sen. Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said Thursday. "And the state can't be all it can be unless Louisville and Jefferson County are strong. So having the ability to come in here and expand this park to do the things that need to be done to change quality of life in and around Louisville is critical to the whole state."
The first area that will be built is PlayWorks, a project is in collaboration with the Kentucky Science Center. Bilitski said the plans are being finalized, but it contains interactive artifacts and activities that help tell the history of the area. There will also be an event building and parking lot.
"I see that that 9th Street divide being breached intentionally with foresight and I see it as part of the thing that makes us one community," Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, said Friday. "And that's very important, because we all know the dynamics that take place in this community."
That project aims to add sidewalks to the median for pedestrians and bicyclists as well as new public spaces for people to enjoy.
