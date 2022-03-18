LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's free concert series is returning to Waterfront Park next month.
The 20th anniversary season of WFPK's Waterfront Wednesday kicks off April 27. The series will be held on the last Wednesday of every month through September.
The series started in 2002 and was formerly held on the Harbor Lawn before moving to the Big Four Lawn in 2011, according to organizers. Since then more than 300 free shows have been held. It started with five shows from May through September, but has since growing to six shows and being moved back to start in April.
Waterfront Wednesday has always been free, serving "as a cultural arts experience and a major economic driver for our downtown waterfront neighborhood attracting hundreds of thousands of music and park fans."
Previous performers include Louisville's own My Morning Jacket, Drive-By Truckers, The Avett Brothers, Lake Street Dive, Old Crow Medicine Show and Iron & Wine. A lineup for the 2022 series has not yet been released. Organizers anticipated a lineup announcement "in the coming weeks."
