LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas celebration was held at Wayside Christian Mission on Thursday, including special gifts from two local nurses.
Stacy Burks and Cristal Pollak helped with the holiday party. Throughout the year, they collected coats, hats, gloves and more to give to people in need.
On top of that, they also helped to make sure more than 50 children had a joyful holiday.
The afternoon was filled with games, music, treats and gifts. Santa was also there to supply even more holiday cheer.
"We're sharing a little magic and we're giving these children a sense of hope and love, because, you know, not everybody gets to have that Christmas that we've been blessed to do," Burks said. "So we're sharing a little blessing here."
The nurses also bring donations to the Low Barrier Shelter. They said their long-term goal is to start their own nonprofit.
