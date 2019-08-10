LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB News was honored with seven prestigious Ohio Valley Emmy awards, more than any other local television station, at Saturday's ceremony held in downtown Louisville. 

An Emmy is one of the highest achievements a journalist can be honored with.

Reporter Travis Ragsdale, photojournalist Hobie Crase and Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg were honored for their weather coverage of Hurricane Michael.

Executive producer Cara Catlett and former producer Rachel Bailey were also honored with the Best Evening Newscast Emmy for WDRB News at 4.

Our team was also honored for its outstanding reporting. Valerie Chinn and photojournalist Doug Smith won an Emmy for their investigation into speeding school buses. Gilbert Corsey and photojournalist Emily Evans won an Emmy for a revealing story about those mysterious Chris and Jessica billboards that popped up all over Louisville last year.

Kyle Lizenby won a newscast directing Emmy, Josh Kidd won a short form photography Emmy, and Dalton Rinehart won an Emmy for news editor/photographer.

