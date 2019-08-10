LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB News was honored with seven prestigious Ohio Valley Emmy awards, more than any other local television station, at Saturday's ceremony held in downtown Louisville.
An Emmy is one of the highest achievements a journalist can be honored with.
Reporter Travis Ragsdale, photojournalist Hobie Crase and Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg were honored for their weather coverage of Hurricane Michael.
Big congratulations to @TravisRagsdale, @HobieWDRB and @MarcWeinbergWX who just won an Emmy in the weather category for their Hurricane Michael coverage! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/w6zocFYKUl— Jen Keeney (@jenkeeney) August 11, 2019
Executive producer Cara Catlett and former producer Rachel Bailey were also honored with the Best Evening Newscast Emmy for WDRB News at 4.
And the best evening newscast winner? @WDRBNews @ 4! Congratulations to @CaraCatlett and @dailymissbailey! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/srtXHEw7Ik— Jen Keeney (@jenkeeney) August 11, 2019
Our team was also honored for its outstanding reporting. Valerie Chinn and photojournalist Doug Smith won an Emmy for their investigation into speeding school buses. Gilbert Corsey and photojournalist Emily Evans won an Emmy for a revealing story about those mysterious Chris and Jessica billboards that popped up all over Louisville last year.
So thrilled for @DougSmith_4 and @ValerieChinn who just won an Emmy for their report on speeding school buses! pic.twitter.com/i88WsFHFJz— Jen Keeney (@jenkeeney) August 11, 2019
Hooray for @gcorsey and @EmilyEvansWDRB who just won an Emmy for general assignment report. pic.twitter.com/uCUjnJ4pdB— Jen Keeney (@jenkeeney) August 11, 2019
Kyle Lizenby won a newscast directing Emmy, Josh Kidd won a short form photography Emmy, and Dalton Rinehart won an Emmy for news editor/photographer.
