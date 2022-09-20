LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville, and on Tuesday, organizers were putting together a quick preview.

Airplanes at Bowman Field (Sept. 20, 2022 Bowmanfest preview)

WDRB's Jailen Leavell got to take flight aboard one of four aircraft during Tuesday's practice flights. 

Bowmanfest celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field.

The festival is returning after two years of being canceled due to COVID-19. Organizers say they are expecting more that 20,000 spectators. 

"Having access to aviation and seeing it and feeling it is a big deal, so we called some friends and got our planes together," said Pat Macdonald, the organizer of the festival. 

It's set for Oct. 1-2.

The Kentucky Air National Guard Parachute Team, weather permitting, will assist in the opening ceremony of the event on Saturday, Oct. 1.

There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays.

Airplane and helicopter rides will also be available, along with a vintage car show, historic military vehicles, food trucks, a cash bar and bounce houses.

Admission is $20 per person. Veterans get in free.

