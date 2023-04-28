LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials at Jefferson County Public Schools want to install new weapon detection systems after dozens of guns have been found at area schools.
The technology is already being used at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts here in Louisville, as well as at a Florida school district. Both are places JCPS visited to see the technology in-person.
At the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, visitors can walk through security with ease, but if they are carrying a suspicious item, like a knife or gun, an alarm will go off.
The technology uses artificial intelligence to detect barrel shapes and other threats. It is created by Evolv Technology, founded in 2013 and based in Boston. The Evolv system is the same one JCPS is considering. Administrators said they are relying on anecdotal evidence on weapon detection systems' success.
"So far, we've been pretty happy with the system," said Eric Spears, senior director of security for the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
For almost two years, the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts has used the weapons detection system manufactured by Evolv Technology.
The system allows multiple people to walk in between two towers with a camera. If a threatening or suspicious item is detected, a monitor connected to the towers will display a square graphic on the person and where the threat was detected. Spears said two to three security guards monitor the system: one to watch the monitor, and one or two additional guards to perform secondary searches.
Spears said about 25 alerts go off per performance. Sometimes the system will alert for non-threatening items like a glasses case or umbrella -- because of the similar barrel-like shape to a gun -- but the system has also been successful in detecting weapons.
"We occasionally find a knife, and a gun, from the patron that believes that they can bring it in, and they will go through secondary screening and we'll try to pinpoint anything else they have on them," he said.
Spears said a secondary screening is typically conducted by another monitor with a metal detector wand or light pat down, if needed.
Spears said overall, the technology has allowed the center to move people through security in a quicker, less invasive way.
Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville, Florida, also uses the weapon detection system. High schools in Duval began installing the system in January.
Greg Burton is the district's chief of school police. He said the systems, "allowed us the ability to not alter the student's day-to-day activity in our schools to the point where they are cumbersome."
Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Burton said state laws required more safety measures and protocols. Part of that included funding for metal detectors which Duval installed in some schools, but have since begun the transition to weapon detection systems.
Burton said the technology has different levels of detection. At its lowest level, it will detect blade knives, but that may result in more false positives. All levels will detect guns or small explosives.
Burton said as the technology has been phased into high schools since January, the number of false positives has decreased. Initially, Burton said schools saw 20-25% false positives. As students adjusted, it lowered down to around 8%.
"Most of our false positives now come from things like thermoses, umbrellas," he said.
Both Spears and Burton agree that one of the system's drawbacks is getting people used to the newer technology.
"Folks go to different venues and go to the airport and they feel that they have to take out everything," Spears said. "And you know, that delays folks from coming in and we're just always trying to encourage them just walk on through, walk on through."
In the case of schools, Burton wants to remind people it is not the only safety measure, adding that security officials don't depend on it as a cure -- it's just a part of the security puzzle.
On May 9, the JCPS Board of Education will be taking a final vote to approve if these systems will begin showing up in schools by next year.
Administrators said each lane would require three staff members to monitor, including one armed JCPS armed officer, because protocol requires an armed officer to be present when weapons are found on campus. One staff member will handle students handing off Chromebooks, a second will be the primary screener, and a third will be the secondary screener if an item is detected. The district will need to decide if it would like to contract outside employees to help monitor the system, or ask JCPS staff to help.
JCPS plans to have a proof of concept, giving families and other community members a chance to see the technology in-person. Equipment will be set up at Butler High School from May 8-19.
The district estimates it will cost about $17 million for a five-year leasing option that includes equipment, software and installation, as well as other cost considerations.
JCPS would phase the systems in, beginning with high schools, and expects to have it installed in all middle and high schools by fall 2024.
Earlier this year, the board requested Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio put together a proposal to install weapons detection systems in schools, following several incidents of guns being found at JCPS campuses.
Related stories:
- JCPS advances new weapons detection system in middle, high schools to final vote
- JCPS board, superintendent to consider proposal to install metal detectors in schools
- What happens when students are found with guns at JCPS schools?
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.