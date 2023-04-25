LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) wants to prevent guns coming into schools with a new security system.
On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Board of Education discussed installing a weapons detection system that uses artificial intelligence to detect guns and small explosives in bags or pockets.
While metal detectors are a common method used by schools across the country, JCPS is considering a newer technology for the state's largest school district because it's believed to be a more equitable approach.
District administrators said students will not be required to remove hats or empty pockets, and can seamlessly walk through detectors. The only item that will need to be removed are Chromebooks, because of certain metals used to protect the computer. District administrators said through research and visits to other schools, items like umbrellas or certain binders, because of their cylinder rings, have alerted for weapons, which may also require removal.
Brad Watson has two children at Eastern High School, where JCPS said a gun fell out of a students backpack in January. He has advocated for more safety measures like metal detectors.
"It's terrifying, it's infuriating, when you know things can be done that aren't being done," Watson said. "I hate that it's up to our schools to do something but they're kind of the last line of defense."
Watson was one of several parents, along with board members, who supported the JCPS proposal to install weapon detection systems. The district would phase the systems in and expects to have it installed in all middle and high schools by fall 2024.
"It is unacceptable our school buildings, school system has to take on this work but the duty has fallen to us," said board member Corrie Shull.
Board member James Craig made a motion to have the board continue its work to implement the plan. It passed with support from members Linda Duncan, Corrie Shull, Diane Porter, and Sarah McIntosh. Board members Chris Kolb and Joe Marshall voted against the continuation.
Marshall did not share further reasoning. Kolb expressed concern over the costs and lack of research.
The board will have a final vote to approve the implementation on May 9. There will be an opportunity for community feedback before the final vote.
Tuesday's meeting was originally planned to just be a discussion.
Administrators said they are relying on anecdotal evidence on weapon detection systems' success.
JCPS Chief of Staff Katy Deferrari said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has seen a positive response from using weapon detection systems. Deferarri said before installation, 38 guns were found in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. After installation three guns have been found. Deferarri said the guns were not found by the weapon detection system, rather students and staff reporting to school resource officers, but the drop in incidents proves to be a deterrent.
At least 20 guns have been found inside JCPS schools this academic year. JCPS found 15 guns in the first 68 days. The number was at least 20 by the 99th day.
Earlier this year, the board requested Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio put together a proposal to install weapons detection systems in schools.
According to Evolv Technology, the weapons detection system can screen up to 3,600 people per hour, which is 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors. It doesn't require stops, pat downs or bag checks.
Not all attendees at Tuesday's board meeting were in support of the new security technology.
"Instead some are looking for a quick fix to our issues of safety, and the flavor of the month is censored technology," said Cara Wallace.
Administrators said each lane requires three staff members to monitor, including one armed JCPS armed officer, because protocol requires an armed officer to be present when weapons are found on campus. One staff member will handle students Chromebooks, a second will be the primary screener, and a third will be the secondary screener if an item is detected. The district will need to decide if it would like to contract outside employees to help monitor the system, or ask JCPS staff to help.
The district estimates it will cost about $17 million for a five-year leasing option that includes equipment, software and installation, as well as other cost considerations.
"We are being responsive to the environment we are bringing out students to school, not only in Louisville," said board member Diane Porter. "This is a nationwide issue."
The district toured Center for the Performing Arts and Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. who have similar technology in place. As well as multiple school districts including: Fayette County Public Schools in Lexington, Ky., Charlotte Mecklenburg Public Schools in Charlotte, SC, Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville, Fla.
Three JCPS schools that currently have metal detectors — Minor Daniels Academy, Breckinridge Metropolitan High School, and Waller-Williams Environmental.
Related Stories:
- JCPS board, superintendent to consider proposal to install metal detectors in schools
- 'Scared to death' | Eastern High School parent calling for action after gun found during fight in January
- What happens when students are found with guns at JCPS schools
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.