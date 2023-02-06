LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ongoing threat of violence and guns inside Jefferson County Public Schools has led some parents to take action and encourage others to step up.
There have been several recent incidents involving guns in schools. That includes one found after a fight at Eastern High School last month, which prompted a concerned parent to get involved.
"As a parent, when you hear that there's a gun in school, the first thing that goes through your mind is you're just scared to death," said Brad Watson.
Watson has two children enrolled at Eastern High School, and had a scare back in January when a gun fell out of a student's backpack during a fight in the cafeteria.
"My kids were texting me, saying we're on lockdown, we're on lockdown, a gun was found," he said.
In February so far, two other guns have been found inside JCPS schools. One of those was found Monday at Ballard High School and marked the 20th found in a JCPS school during the 2022-23 school year, according to records obtained by WDRB News.
"That's what's frustrating to me, is this keeps happening," said Watson.
That frustration is what led Watson to create his own website that he shared on social media, hoping to recruit volunteers to form a "Parent Arm."
"What we're really trying to do is just find people who are willing to help in any capacity that they have experience or the time to commit to," he said.
Eastern High School is in Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini's district.
"Like, I don't have children in the public school system, but I signed up on his website," Piagentini, R-19, said. "Talking about it is over."
The councilman said he's eager to get involved, especially after seeing video of the recent gun incident at Eastern High School.
"This was, the whole cafeteria looked like complete bedlam," he said.
Eastern High School's principal recently sent a message to parents addressing Watson's social media post, saying, in part, "While we always welcome and encourage approved volunteers to mentor, tutor, and coach our students, we want to clarify that volunteers cannot supervise or serve in a security capacity."
Watson plans to share his idea the next JCPS Board of Education meeting on Tuesday at the Van Hoose Education Center.
