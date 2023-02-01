LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say a bullet found on the floor of a classroom led to the discovery a gun at a JCPS school.
According to Mark Hebert, a spokesman for Jefferson County Public Schools, it happened Wednesday morning at Marion C. Moore School at 6415 Outer Loop. The building houses both a high school and a middle school.
A letter dated Feb. 1 and signed by Principal Traci Morris-Hunt explained the incident to parents.
"This morning a bullet was found on the floor in one of our classrooms," Morris-Hunt wrote. "We immediately followed our protocols, searched the classroom for a weapon, raised our security level, and called JCPS Police and LMPD. A gun was found and confiscated. We are keeping our security at a heightened level while police and a canine unit search the building for any other weapons."
One student was taken into custody, according to Morris-Hunt.
That student has not been identified and it is not clear if he or she will be charged.
This story may be updated.
