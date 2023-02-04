LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Councilman believes a breakdown in communication is failing to prevent violence in Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) facilities.
After recent incidents like a gun falling out of a backpack or a bullet being found on the floor, Anthony Piagentini (R-19) is calling for a meeting between Louisville Metro Police and JCPS officials.
"I've been pummeled from parents that are absolutely fed up with this," Piagentini said.
Two weeks ago, Eastern High School was engulfed in chaos when a gun fell out of a student's backpack during a fight.
Dora McKnight's granddaughter was in the Eastern High School cafeteria when the incident happened.
"I could see it in her eyes when she was talking to me," McKnight said. "It was scary."
Piagentini calls the level of violence happening in Louisville's public schools unacceptable and said it's up to government leaders to do more.
"For anybody to accept this as 'well this is the new normal to have guns in schools' and all this, that's ridiculous," Piagentini said.
He said there is a lack of communication between JCPS and LMPD that needs to be fixed immediately.
"We now need a formal process that LMPD and the JCPS security teams can share information," Piagentini said. "When we used to have the Sheriff's Office and LMPD in the school system that communication happened naturally, those officers would let those officers in that beat know, 'hey this is going on.'"
Piagentini said that communication isn't happening anymore. He uses the alleged breakdown of communication leading up to the murder of 16-year-old Tyree Smith.
In September 2021, the Eastern High School student was shot and killed while waiting at a bus stop on West Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets. Police eventually arrested two teenagers in connection with the murder.
A lawsuit filed on behalf of his mother accuses JCPS of knowing of gang activity, threats of violence and actual shootings at that bus stop before and failed to act. The lawsuit also alleges there was gang activity at a bus depot earlier that month, where students were confronted by the suspects. But despite all of that, the suit claims parents were not warned about the possible threats.
Piagentini said he's already talked with a few JCPS board members to set up a meeting between LMPD and JCPS to address communications concerns.
In a statement, JCPS said to WDRB news, "Jefferson County Public Schools works closely with all local law enforcements agencies, including Louisville Metro Police Department. We are always happy to talk with LMPD and Metro government about community issues and the impact they have on Jefferson County Public Schools."
"All parents should be showing up at the JCPS board meetings to peacefully but passionately communicate to this board that what's going on in the school system is unacceptable," Piagentini said.
Piagentini said he plans to attend JCPS upcoming meeting on Feb. 7 and hopes to address the full board during the public comment period.
