LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville high school student was arrested Tuesday after police say he brought a loaded gun to class.
According to court documents, an officer with Jefferson County Public Schools security was sent to Pleasure Ridge Park High School just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday after someone reported a student with a gun.
Authorities say 18-year-old Deshawn Girton had been involved in a "big fight" earlier in the day and was looking for his backpack. According to court documents, school staff found the backpack -- and discovered a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun inside.
Police say Girton admitted to bringing the loaded gun to school.
He was arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
Girton is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
