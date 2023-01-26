LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastern High School is adding extra security and K-9 searches after a gun was found on campus this week.
Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said families received a letter from principal Dr. Heather Orman on Wednesday detailing new safety protocols.
The additional security comes after a fight erupted in the cafeteria at Eastern on Monday. During the scuffle, a gun fell out of a backpack. No one was hurt, and no shots were fired.
Orman said in the email that JCPS security and law enforcement will be on campus and in the building the rest of the week. The plan also calls for hallways to be frozen for random K-9 searches by the JCPS K-9 unit.
"Next week, we will dedicate time to reviewing safety procedures and protocols with all students and staff," Orman said in the email.
Parents and students have voiced concerns over school safety and the need for stronger security.
Callahan also addressed concerns about when students involved in the fight on Monday would be back to school. Those students will be disciplined in accordance with the school handbook. She said the student involved with the discovery of the gun will be placed in an alternative school, which is standard protocol.
Eastern High School isn't alone. In the first semester, 15 guns were found at Western, Pleasure Ridge Park, Moore, Ballard, Seneca and Fern Creek, according to JCPS.
Here's the email from principal Dr. Heather Orman that went to Eastern:
January 25, 2023
Dear Eastern Families,
As an added layer to our safety protocol, we will begin randomly scheduled K-9 Unit searches facilitated by the JCPS K-9 Unit. Students will be made aware of the process and expectations during the search, and hallways will be frozen.
We will continue to have additional security and counseling support in the building this week. Next week, we will dedicate time to reviewing safety procedures and protocols with all students and staff.
Thank you for reaching out with support or to express concerns, and for continuing to partner with us to provide an excellent and safe learning environment for every Eastern student.
I will continue to provide transparent, honest, and consistent information with you as it becomes available. If you have any questions, feel free to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8243.
Sincerely,
Dr. Heather E. Orman
Principal
