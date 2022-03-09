LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Waggener High School student has been cited after police say the student was found with a gun at the school on Tuesday.
St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said the gun turned out to be an air soft gun but said such a gun "can be fatal if not used properly." Air soft guns are replicas of real guns and fire small BBs.
The student was cited for unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and disorderly conduct.
No additional information is available at this time.
