LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools student was found Monday with a fake gun.
Ballard High School parents were sent a letter from Principal Jason Neuss saying a student told administrators that he or she thought another student had a gun. LMPD and JCPS security investigated and found the student with a "realistic looking fake gun."
"We want to commend the student who brought this to our attention," Nuess wrote to parents. "We are proud of them for following the ‘see something - say something’ safety rule."
Neuss said the student will be "disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook."
