LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a student at Eastern High School was found with a gun.
The incident took place Monday afternoon at around lunchtime.
According to Carolyn Callahan, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, a fight erupted between an unspecified number of students. During the fight, a weapon fell out of a backpack.
It was never brandished or pointed at anyone, according to Callahan.
JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert says school officials seized the weapon. No one was hurt and no shots were fired.
Callahan says the student with the firearm, as well as the other students involved in the fight will be disciplined.
A number of police vehicles could be seen outside the school, which is located at 12400 Old Shelbyville Road in Middletown.
A letter was sent home to families from principal Dr. Heather Orman. Here's a copy of that letter.
January 23, 2023
Dear Eastern High School Families,
The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority. I’m writing to ensure you have accurate information about a situation impacting our school today.
During a fight in the cafeteria, a gun fell out of a student’s backpack and slid across the cafeteria floor. The gun was immediately secured and we called LMPD, JCPS Police, and raised our security level.
I have requested additional security at our school for the rest of the day and we will remain at a heightened security level.
While no one was physically hurt, we understand this situation can be traumatic. Our school mental health team is available for any students who would like to talk about what happened.
The student who brought the gun to school and those involved in the fight will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. Please review this handbook with your student and continue the school safety conversation with your student(s):
- No weapon should ever be brought to school or on a school bus.
- If you see something, say something.
- Directly contact a teacher, counselor, or administrator when a school-related concern arises that requires intervention or assistance.
- Report any rumors or information about an unsafe situation or behavior to an adult.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8243.
Sincerely,
Dr. Heather Orman
Principal
