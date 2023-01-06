LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents of students at Seneca High School were notified on Friday that a student brought a gun to the school.
According to the letter to parents dated Jan. 6, 2023 and signed Principal Michael Guy, a student at the school reported seeing another student with a gun in his or her backpack.
"Immediately, we increased our security level and contacted JCPS Police and LMPD," Guy wrote. "During the investigation, a gun was found."
It's not clear from the letter if the gun was loaded, or if the student was arrested and charged, but Guy wrote that the student with the gun, "will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook."
Guy went on to thank the student who reported the gun.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.