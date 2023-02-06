LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun found at Ballard High School on Monday is the latest weapon found in a Jefferson County Public School.
WDRB obtained JCPS records that show this is at least the 20th gun found at a district school during the 2022-2023 school year. The table below shows where guns were found and the disciplinary action taken for the first 99 days of the school year.
Ballard principal Jason Neuss sent a letter home to families telling them that school officials learned over the weekend that a student might have had a weapon on campus last week.
On Monday, Neuss said JCPS Police were at Ballard and interviewed the student, who admitted to having a gun. The weapon was then confiscated, and Neuss said it was "never used in a threatening manner."
The letter said the student was taken into custody by police and will be disciplined in accordance with the JCPS Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.
In the past two weeks, guns were found at both Iroquois, Eastern and Moore High Schools.
Here's a copy of the letter sent home to Ballard High School families:
