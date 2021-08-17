LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting this week, every school in the Jefferson County Public Schools district is expected to have weekly COVID-19 testing.

JCPS students and staff can get tested on a weekly basis now right inside their school.

For the first time, testing is available at locations like Brandeis Elementary School, where dozens of kids lined up Tuesday morning to get swabbed.

Caedyn Smith, a student at the school, was getting tested "so COVID can go away for good."

JCPS launched the weekly testing at some schools last week and plans to roll it out for the whole district this week. Every school is set to have free rapid testing set up through WildHealth once a week, sometime during school.

Anyone in the school is eligible to get tested and they get results in under 20 minutes.

Shervita West, the principal at Brandeis Elementary School Shervita West, the principal at Brandeis Elementary School

Shervita West, the principal at Brandeis Elementary School, got swabbed Tuesday morning along with more than 30 students and and said she believes this is a good step in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

"I think the more we're proactive about continuing to have testing done frequently, that it helps to ease that anxiety of not knowing if the person next to you is carrying the virus," she said.

Currently, no end-date has been scheduled for the weekly tests. Any parent who wants to have his or her child tested has to fill out a consent form.

To complete the form, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.