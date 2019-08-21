LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The intersection at 15th Street and Wilson Avenue is closed indefinitely while MSD crews work to repair a collapsed sewer line.
Crews discovered a dip in the road was being caused by the collapsed 45-inch pipe and shut down the intersection, according to a news release from MSD spokeswoman Cheryl Lauder. The pipe is more than 108 years old.
WDRB Reporter Sara Sidery tweeted pictures from the scene.
Roads closed at 15th & Wilson Ave while @louisvillemsd repairs a collapsed sewer pipe. The caved-in line, which is underground, was 108 years old. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/oLq3P92d9L— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWDRB) August 21, 2019
The collapse happened after the bricks that form the bottom of the pipe came loose at the point where the pipe meets one of the largest pipes in the sewer system known as the Southern Outfall.
The collapsed pipe will not affect water service for customers. MSD does not yet have an estimate on when repairs will be complete.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.