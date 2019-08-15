LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big project is brewing in NuLu. NuLu Marketplace at 821 E. Market Street will have shops, offices, restaurants and a brewery under one roof.
A Lexington brewery, West Sixth Brewing, is the first business to announce it will move into the marketplace.
“We've got a lot of things going on, we have a brewery concept, we have our bar, taproom concept, we're going to have a private event space, a lounge space,” West Sixth Creative Director Kelly Hieronymus said.
The marketplace is located inside a building more than 100 years old that stretches between Market and Main Streets. The building used to be Action Graphics Printing. It has a large courtyard next to the famous Billy Goat Strut Alley Way.
“It’s a really nice oasis kind of in the heart of Market Street,” Hieronymus said.
“On the south side you'll see a lot of retail, restaurants and bars on the first floor, offices on the second floor and residential units on the third floor,” NuLu Marketplace Developer Mo Delijoo said.
NuLu Marketplace is scheduled to open in the beginning of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.