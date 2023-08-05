LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville Police has a new K-9 and the team is making history.
His handler is the first female K-9 officer for the department.
When you see Bane, the new K-9 officer at work, it's hard to tell he's the new guy on the force.
This is only Bane's second week learning the ropes and he's not the only one learning as Officer Brittany Allen is also getting the feel for her new role.
"We are both still very green right now, very new, learning, tripping over each other, having mistakes, but we also have a lot of good days," Allen said. "He's very intelligent already."
Allen has been with Clarksville PD for eight years but becoming a K-9 handler was always one of her goals.
“Everyone loves dogs, so you get little girls that see you, you kind of give them a chance to look up to you and maybe give them an option of something they want to be and someone that can benefit in the future,” Allen said.
This week was all about narcotics as the drugs were moved from box-to-box for Bane to find. He alerts Allen by sitting next to it.
He will also be trained in criminal apprehension and tracking. Allen said having a K-9 respond to a call can be a deterrent.
"When you're dealing with people, someone that won't comply usually, just the knowing of having a dog, most people will comply,” Allen said.
Bane came to Clarksville from Poland. The department raised nearly $21,000 from the community to get him here.
“The amount of people that were willing to support me and what I was going for and that means a lot," Allen said.
They'll go through eight weeks of training before they'll be on the streets of Clarksville.
“This is what I’ve always wanted is to be a K-9 officer, so I’m excited to show the end progress," Allen said.
Bane will take the place of Chapo who's getting ready to retire.
